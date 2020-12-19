'SNL': Kristen Wiig and Dua Lipa Make Christmas Threats With Kate McKinnon Ahead of Final 2020 Episode

✖

Saturday Night Live closes out 2020 this weekend with the return of former cast member Kristen Wiig and singer Dua Lipa. The two guests joined Kate McKinnon for the promo, in which they assured fans they would tell Santa Claus if they were not watching the episode. This is a make-up appearance for Lipa who was supposed to perform in March. The new episode airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturday.

In the first bit, McKinnon told viewers if they do not watch the episode, Santa will know. "That's right, it's coal for you," Lipa said. McKinnon said she had a direct line to Santa's bathroom phone, where he conducts all his business. In the second segment, McKinnon and Wiig both tried to assure themselves that this is still the "most wonderful time of year," despite everything going on in 2020. "Are you guys OK?" Lipa asked. "No," they both responded.

"You know, a lot's happened since you left, Kristen. There was a pandemic," McKinnon told Wiig in the final bit. "Oh no!" "But now there's a vaccine, and you're all caught up," McKinnon said. Then, both McKinnon and Wiig repeated the same thing to Lipa, so now everyone understood the chaos of 2020.

Lipa previously appeared on the show in February 2018 and she was scheduled to perform on the March 28, 2020 episode with John Krasinski as host. However, the episode was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 25-year-old British singer won the Best New Artist Grammy in 2019 and her second album, Future Nostalgia, was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys. Her single "Don't Start Now" was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. "Un Dia (One Day)," her collaboration with J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy, was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Wiig was a member of the cast from 2005 to 2012 and has previously hosted in May 2013 and November 2016. In May, she hosted the third and final Saturday Night Live at Home episode, in which castmembers contributed to sketches from home. Wiig stars as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, which will be in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on Christmas Day. She also voices Jenny Hart in Fox's animated series Bless the Harts, which airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

In other SNL news, the show will soon have to find a new actor to play President-elect Jim Carrey. The comedian played Biden in the first six episodes of the season but has not appeared in any since the show returned earlier this month. "Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s—," Carrey tweeted Saturday. "But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"