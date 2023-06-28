Why Iris Blake on '9-1-1: Lone Star' Looks So Familiar

Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star brought back Lyndsy Fonseca's Iris Blake in a surprising way and brought some tension to T.K. and Carlos' relationship amidst their journey to the altar, but why does she look so familiar? Before Fonseca portrayed Carlos' "wife" and the missing sister of Liv Tyler's Michelle Blake, she racked up quite an impressive filmography.

Perhaps one of her most known roles is on CBS' hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, where she didn't age a day as she listened to her dad, a future Ted Mosby and voiced by the late Bob Saget, tell her and her brother the very long story of how he met their mother. Or perhaps you're more familiar with her work as Alex Udinov on The CW action-thriller Nikita for the show's four-season run.

Fonseca initially got her start as Colleen Carlton on the long-running soap The Young and The Restless in 2001 until 2005. She would then go on to have small single-episode roles on various shows and even appear in television movies in the early 2000s before ultimately landing the role of Penny Mosby on How I Met Your Mother. She recurred on Desperate Housewives' fourth season as Dylan Mayfair and guest-starred in the sixth season. Other shows she appeared on include Marvel's Agent Carter, Grandfathered, Turner & Hooch, and more.

On the film side, Lyndsy Fonseca had some notable roles, including as Katie Deauxma, in both Kick-Ass films and was also in Hot Tub Time Machine, Fort McCoy, and The Escort. She also appears in the biographical drama Spinning Gold, which is based on the life of Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart and written and directed by his son, Timothy Scott Bogart. Jeremy Jordan, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Isaacs, Jason Derulo, Jay Pharoah, Michelle Monaghan, Dan Fogler, and Sebastian Maniscalco star in the film, which came out in March of this year.

Lyndsy Fonseca is keeping plenty busy and adding more to her filmography. It has been nice that she's been able to come back to 9-1-1: Lone Star and see more of Iris' recovery and how well she's doing, even if she did nearly split Tarlos. Hopefully, she will be included in more episodes now that 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 is happening. But fans will just have to wait and see what happens and hope that it won't be long until the 126 is back on our screens.