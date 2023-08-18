Why CBS, Fox and Other Networks Are Changing Their Saturday Night Schedules This Weekend

This Saturday, major networks are going to look slightly different. Deadline reports that Stand Up To Cancer will once again be presenting its SU2C fundraising event that will feature a star-studded lineup. Recognizing the charity's impact and progress over the last 15 years, the one-hour special, How It Started, How It's Going, will air simultaneously on over 50 media platforms in the United States and Canada, including ABC, Fox, CBS, and NBC. It will also feature musical performances and highlights from past shows, showing off the most memorable moments.

Among the lineup are Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Banks, Tony Hale, Maria Menounos, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Eric Stonestreet, Justin Timberlake, and Jimmy Smith. Meanwhile, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Bill Hader, Ed Helmes, Melissa McCarthy, Matthew McConaughey, and Zach Galifianakis will partake in a montage of comedy skits. Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman, and The Who will be featured in past musical performances.

In a statement, SU2C co-founder Katie Couric says, "We started this movement in 2008 to save lives, and it is remarkable to see that in 15 years, our scientists have accomplished this goal through breakthrough research that intercepts and treats cancer in ways we never thought possible. There is more work to do to cure cancer, and every dollar counts; we will not stop until we make every cancer patient a long-term survivor."

"Our telecast is a powerful tribute that demonstrates the importance of standing together to save lives," Russell Chew, president and CEO of SU2C, shared. "Everyone plays a critical role in this goal, and we are so grateful for the support of the entertainment community, the broadcast networks, our generous donors, and the incredible researchers who work tirelessly to develop new cancer treatments. 100 percent of public donations to SU2C support innovative cancer research and vital awareness programs."

Founded in 2008, Stand Up to Cancer aims to raise funds for translational cancer research. SU2C's hour-long special, How It Started, How It's Going, will air this Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox. For more information on the charity and to make a donation, make sure to check out Stand Up to Cancer's official website.