Why 'Bull' and 'All Rise' Aren't on Tonight

Unfortunately, for fans of Bull and All Rise, the programs will not be airing on CBS on Monday night. In their place, March Madness coverage will continue to air on the network. This marks the second week in a row that All Rise and Bull will be pre-empted for March Madness coverage.

All Rise traditionally airs on Monday nights on CBS in the 9 p.m. ET timeslot while Bull airs on the network at 10 p.m. ET. However, on Monday night, March 22, the two shows will not be airing due to March Madness. According to the official schedule from the NCAA, CBS will air the game between Houston and Oregon State. The game will start at 7:15 p.m. ET. That game will be followed by one between Baylor and Arkansas, which will start at 9:57 p.m. ET on CBS.

While the annual March Madness tournament was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been able to take place this year with additional precautions in place. Although, the New York Times reported that the NCAA will not be implementing the same precautions that the NBA used last year when they placed the respective teams into one "bubble." Instead, the publication reported that nearly 2,300 individuals in the parties of the 68 teams will be traveling to Indiana for the men's tournament. In addition to those within the teams' respective parties, there will be referees, NCAA staff members, security guards, cleaning crews, and journalists that will gather for the event.

Even though there won't be a specific "bubble" for those taking part in the tournament, the NYT did report that those who are considered to be the most active participants (i.e. the players and the coaches) will be required to stay in what is described as a "controlled environment." Most of the games that will take place will be played in Indianapolis and other nearby locations. The respective women's tournament will take place at three sites in San Antonio, Texas. Prior to this year's tournament, Dan Gavitt, the senior vice president of basketball for the NCAA, said that this event would be "complicated and difficult" to set up, adding, "There's no question about that."