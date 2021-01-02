Wayne Brady Dazzles Pixar Fans With His 'Ratatouille Musical' Performance

Wayne Brady is the standout star from the New Year's treat that is the Ratatouille musical, Ratatousical. The TikTok musical is an unofficial adaptation of the 2007 Pixar film that started with a short original "love ballad" uploaded to TikTok by Emily Jacobsen about "Remy, the ratatouille, the rat of my dreams." According to TubeFilter, composer Daniel Mertzlufft took Jacobsen's song and adjusted its arrangement to work with a full-scale ensemble.

Other TikTok users chimed in and soon, the idea of a full-blown musical was a reality. Ratatousical is a one-time streaming benefit for The Actors Fund and starring the likes of Tituss Burgess as Remy the Rat, Andrew Barth Feldman as Linguini, Andre De Shields as Ego, and Brady as Django. The Let's Make a Deal host made a splash with fans online who couldn't hide their excitement.

Not only did Brady bring his Broadway chops and singing voice, but he also brought props to the role. He dressed in a hat adorned with rat ears, a pink nose and plenty of whiskers to sell the part. The reactions were all unified in praise for the former Whose Line standout. Scroll down to see some of the best responses to the performance and the musical. You can still catch Ratatousical through Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET.