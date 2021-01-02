Wayne Brady Dazzles Pixar Fans With His 'Ratatouille Musical' Performance
Wayne Brady is the standout star from the New Year's treat that is the Ratatouille musical, Ratatousical. The TikTok musical is an unofficial adaptation of the 2007 Pixar film that started with a short original "love ballad" uploaded to TikTok by Emily Jacobsen about "Remy, the ratatouille, the rat of my dreams." According to TubeFilter, composer Daniel Mertzlufft took Jacobsen's song and adjusted its arrangement to work with a full-scale ensemble.
Other TikTok users chimed in and soon, the idea of a full-blown musical was a reality. Ratatousical is a one-time streaming benefit for The Actors Fund and starring the likes of Tituss Burgess as Remy the Rat, Andrew Barth Feldman as Linguini, Andre De Shields as Ego, and Brady as Django. The Let's Make a Deal host made a splash with fans online who couldn't hide their excitement.
Obsessed with @WayneBrady singing @GabbiBolt's "Trash Is Our Treasure". (Also obsessed with Wayne's costume makeup.) pic.twitter.com/638NPk2OS2— Ratatouille Musical (@ratatousical) January 2, 2021
Not only did Brady bring his Broadway chops and singing voice, but he also brought props to the role. He dressed in a hat adorned with rat ears, a pink nose and plenty of whiskers to sell the part. The reactions were all unified in praise for the former Whose Line standout. Scroll down to see some of the best responses to the performance and the musical. You can still catch Ratatousical through Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Wayne Brady really threw himself into this role. #ratatouillethemusical pic.twitter.com/3Ty61iaUi8— Lauren V (@lvalencia7811) January 2, 2021
wayne brady’s back gotta hurt from carrying the entire show (and kevin) #ratatouillethemusical pic.twitter.com/QLXzClj2on— rachel (@macklesnore) January 2, 2021
give wayne brady a tony award right now. @WayneBrady #RatatouilleMusical pic.twitter.com/b18rJhluvq— sandra b (@saandrab58) January 2, 2021
Wayne Brady brought the props, y’all. #RatatouilleMusical pic.twitter.com/q7haU0V2FH— There's a lot of buzz around Lenny... (@buzzaroundlenny) January 2, 2021
#RatatouilleMusical Wayne Brady's training with the Props game on Whose Line has truly prepared him for this moment— Kristin Osinski (@thekosiest) January 2, 2021
Wayne Brady BODIED this performance #ratatouillethemusical pic.twitter.com/Te5wPz0h1Q— Claire Erickson (@ClaireErickson) January 2, 2021
Wayne Brady painting whiskers on his face and making a ladle out of a spam container is next-level #RatatouilleMusical pic.twitter.com/mCSTjbBj24— Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) January 2, 2021
Just finished watching #ratatouillethemusical and I loved it! So many people with various of talents in this!!! Wayne Brady’s score and Mary Testa’s score are my favs! Imma need the soundtrack on Spotify ASAP‼️‼️ Now I’m gonna go watch the movie 😂✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/D2BmPJvQz7— Sole (@Solepapi27) January 2, 2021