Whoopi Goldberg’s Past Offensive Jewish Comments Resurface Amid ‘The View’ Holocaust Controversy

The View’s precious gem, moderator Whoopi Goldberg, can’t catch a break. Amid what was perceived to be the E.G.O.T.s winner’s controversial statements about the Jewish community and the Holocaust, her previous statements about the Jewish community have resurfaced. Daily Mail reports that include a recipe of Goldberg’s written for a celebrity cookbook in the 1990s called ‘Jewish American Princess Fried Chicken’ has people in an uproar. In 1993, Goldberg submitted the recipe to Cooking in The Litchfield Hills, a charity cookbook featuring recipes from the elite of a Connecticut suburb.

Whoopi’s recipe reads as follows: “Send chauffeur to your favorite butcher shop for the chicken (save the brown paper bag). Have your cook 1) Melt equal parts oil and butter 3/4 deep in skillet over moderate heat. 2) Put flour, seasoned with remaining ingredients, into brown paper bag. 3) Rinse chicken parts and place in bag. Then you tightly close top of bag (watch your nails) and shake 10 times. Hand bag to Cook, go dress for dinner. While you dress, have Cook preheat oven to 350 degrees and brown chicken slowly in skillet. When evenly browned, have Cook place chicken in dish in oven. Have Cook prepare rest of meal while you touch up your makeup. In about half an hour, voila! Dinner is served! You must be exhausted.”

Goldberg’s recipe was called out by The Anti-Defamation League. In a strange twist, the current CEO appeared on The View this week. At the time of Goldberg’s recipe being released, the organization called it “insulting” and “anti-Semitic,” adding, “It’s a lousy recipe with insensitive and anti-Semitic ingredients. Whoopi should know better. She needs some sensitivity training, unfortunately. The good people who published it need some sensitivity training too,” Abraham Foxman, the National Director of the ADL said at the time.

Goldberg is reportedly on non-paid leave for two weeks following her comments this week. She said during a broadcast that the Holocaust was “not about race.” She faced immediate backlash. Goldberg is said to be missing out on more than $190,000 during her suspension and is reportedly “furious” over the way the whole situation has been handled.

Many fans are calling BS on Goldberg’s suspension, citing former conservative host’s comments, namely Meghan McCain during her four-year run on the show. Fans are petitioning Goldbergh to quit. Aside from an apology she released, she has yet to speak on the suspension publicly.