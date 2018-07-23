Whoopi Goldberg Explodes at Jeanine Pirro Backstage at ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg and Jeanine Pirro reportedly got into a heated argument backstage at The View soon after things became heated between the two on-air during Pirro’s guest appearance on the show.

According to Page Six, the tension began when Fox News host and President Trump supporter Pirro discovered that CNN contributor Ana Navarro, who is anti-Trump, would be filling in for Joy Behar.

A source said that Pirro “was upset that Ana was there because she wasn’t told until the last minute.” Once on-air, Pirro got into an argument with Goldberg.

After Pirro accused Goldberg of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the two got into a shouting match during the segment.

“I have never seen anybody whip up such hate,” Goldberg said. “I have never seen anybody be so dismissive.”

“You know what’s horrible? When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens!” Pirro said, with Goldberg responding, “What is horrible is when the president of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people … Say goodbye. I’m done!”

Goldberg later apologized to the audience on-air, saying, “You saw me do something I very rarely do … I very rarely lose my cool and I’m not proud of it. I don’t like it. But I also don’t like being accused of being hysterical because that is one of the things I try not to be on this show.”

After the incident, Pirro appeared on Sean Hannity’s radio show to discuss the argument.

“She came at me as I was leaving and she said ‘F you’ in my face – literally spitting at me, ‘F you, get the F out of this building,’” Pirro said, according to The Wrap. “And I said to her, ‘Did you just say that?’ She said, ‘That’s what I said. Get the F out of this building.’ She was screaming at me, and I’m walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off.”

A source told Page Six that the backstage incident was instigated by Pirro.

“Jeanine could have walked by her,” the source said. “There was one more segment to do. She could have walked by her easily, she put her finger in her face and said, ‘I’ve done more for abused women than you will ever do’ and that’s when Whoopi said, ‘You and I have never had a problem,’ before everything else was said.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris