Whoopi Goldberg Doesn’t Show up to ‘The View’ Set (But She Has a Good Excuse)

Whoopi Goldberg is trying to stay warm while taking on the Hot Topics!

The View moderator, 70, called in to Monday’s show from home as she revealed she had been “snowed in” by the massive snowstorm that hit New York City Sunday.

Goldberg’s fellow panelists, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro, were all able to make it into the studio, as was guest co-host Amanda Carpenter. However, Goldberg was forced to video call in, as her seat at the Hot Topics table remained empty.

“I’m coming to you remotely because this crazy, historic blizzard that is slamming the East Coast has snowed me in,” Goldberg revealed, adding,”We even told the audience, ‘Stay home!’ I mean, come on! Look at it out there, it’s a little nutty.”

Parts of New York City have recorded 19 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service, with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services warning of “near-impossible travel” amid the storm conditions. The NWS is predicting more snowfall on the East Coast through Wednesday.

The View isn’t the only ABC daytime show that had to make adjustments due to the weather. Live with Kelly and Mark was also without its regular audience on Monday, and hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed they had to take drastic measures to ensure they could be in the studio for the show.

“Mark and I spent the night in a hotel last night,” Ripa, 55, told viewers. “The hotel across the street from the studio. Which, I thought would be an easy commute, but as it turns out, it was a very difficult commute because drudging through the snow [was hard] and the wind was very blustery.”

“This happens as you said, every 10 years,” Consuelos, 54, said of the storm, as his wife and co-host added, “We’ve been together for every major blizzard that has struck this city.” While Consuelos sweetly said he hoped they’d be together for “a few more,” Ripa joked, “May we never endure another blizzard.”