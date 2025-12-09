‘The View’ Host Explains Why She Was Missing From the Show

Alyssa Farah Griffin has been missing in action from the round table. The View co-host is now explaining her absence from the daytime talk show.

Griffin was missing all week following the Thanksgiving holiday break. After three days of absence upon the show’s return Monday, the conservative co-host took to social media to address why she hasn’t been on the show.

“Hey guys! I’ve been down sick with a stomach virus but will hopefully be back on The View tomorrow,” Griffin wrote in a post she shared on Instagram Stories, per Deadline. She’s currently 6 ½ months pregnant with her first child. “It’s no fun being sick” in that state, adding, “Remember it’s that time of year — be smart, use hand sanitizer, stay home if you’re sick.”

Griffin joined The View in 2022 as the conservative staple following her tenure working for the Trump administration. The political analyst was Press Secretary to Vice President Mike Pence before joining the Department of Defense in September 2019 as Press Secretary. She also worked directly under Donald Trump as the 3rd White House Director of Strategic Communications. She resigned from her position in December 2020 and a month later shared her opposition to Trump for inciting the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

Griffin and her husband Justin spoke with PEOPLE about their growing family, revealing their expecting a baby boy. “Baby Griffin is on the way and we’re just so excited — and terrified,” she told the publication “It’s starting to feel very real. This past week, I felt the baby kick for the first time, and immediately I grabbed Justin’s hand and he felt and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s happening?!’ It was magical.”

Justin added: “The time is flying by, it’s crazy. I’ve always wanted to be a father, and you feel so present when you get the news. Like, ‘This is happening!’ But then all of a sudden you zoom out and you’re like, ‘Wait, we’re 22 weeks pregnant? Where did it go? — slow down!’” She announced last year that she was undergoing IVF.