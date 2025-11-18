Why Whoopi Goldberg Isn’t on ‘The View’ This Week

The View fans are wondering why Whoopi Goldberg is absent from the roundtable. It’s not for the reasons why many would think.

Goldberg has been on the daytime talk show since 2007. She was announced as the replacement for creator and famed journalist Barbara Walters later that year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Monday, Joy Behar opened the show with the news. The Sister Act staple wasn’t out sick or taking a beach day — she was busy filming a project overseas. That’s right, Goldberg is booked and busy.

“If you’re wondering why I’m here on a Monday, and Whoopi is not, it’s because she’s in Italy filming a soap opera,” Behar told the audience. She then panned to a behind-the-scenes video Goldberg sent from set.

In the clip, the EGOT star sat in a hair-and-makeup chair in Naples, surrounded by the crew getting ready for her scene. She shared that she’d already met the directors and was excited for the project but admits the process is “very nerve-wracking.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin then jumped in to share details on Goldberg’s role. The Ghost star is playing an American translator who moves into an apartment complex on one of Italy’s most beloved soap operas. Hostin added that Italian fans are “thrilled” to see Goldberg join the series.

Ahead of the episode airing, Goldberg shared a note to Instagram and her over 2 million followers, sharing where she is. “If you notice I’m not on The View this week, it’s because I’m in Italy working,” she noted, per Parade.

Goldberg announced over the summer that she landed the part. She posted a video sharing that she was cast on Un Posto al Sole, a longtime hit on Italy’s Rai network set in Naples. It’s unclear how long Goldberg will be filming abroad.