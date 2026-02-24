‘The View’ and ‘Live With Kelly & Mark’ Make Major Changes for This Week’s Episodes

The View and Live With Kelly & Mark are dealing with the aftermath of major snowstorms in New York. The effects have impacted their ability to attend live studio tapings at times.

Both shows have gone without a live studio in the aftermath of the blizzards. It has been previously reported that Broadway shows were also cancelled due to the strom, Deadline reports.

With more than a foot of snow, and growing as more snow falls, a city-wide travel ban was ordered by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. As a result, talk shows with a live studio audience had to pivot.

For The View, moderator Whoopi Goldberg did not film in studio, but instead appeared remotely. The Sister Act star addressed the situation remotely with a Zoom-style appearance, explaining why she was absent from the roundtable. “I’m coming to you remotely because this crazy historic blizzard that is slamming the East Coast has snowed me in,” she said. “We even told the audience, stay home! I mean, come on, look at it out there.”

Goldberg’s cohosts Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines and conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter – who is filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin while she’s out on maternity leave – appeared in studio in their regular spots.

Live hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos continued with their live show without a studio audience or their executive producer, Michael Gelman. “It is a snow day around here, and Gelman is stuck in Florida,” Ripa said at the start of the episode. “So we are running the show everybody!” Instead of typical audience members, Live! staffers took seats in the audience section.

Carson Kressley, former Queer Eye For The Straight Guy host, appeared in studio and didn’t skip the taping with Ripa and Consuelos. “I love New York on a snow day because you can just walk in the middle of the street,” he said, joking about his shiny new boots, adding, “I did not wear these shoes.”