'The View' Co-Hosts Lead Audience Sing-along Celebrating Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit

The ladies of The View gave departing Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson a unique send-off. As word trickled in during the Monday broadcast of the long-running ABC talk show that Fox News and Carlson were parting ways, moderator Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts led the audience in a sing-along celebrating Carlson's exit from the news network.

The unique moment happened immediately after Fox News confirmed the news, with Goldberg suddenly throwing her hands in the air as she promoted her fellow panelists Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin to do the wave with her as she announced, "Word has just come down that Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways." The announced earned cheers from the audience. Navarro led her own celebration, asking the audience "if they'll help me do something" before she encouraged them to sing Steam's 1969 hit "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye." Navarro encouraged the audience, stating, "Come on folks! Na na na na. Na na na na. Hey, hey, hey. Goodbye! Sayonara."

FOX NEWS PARTS WAYS WITH TUCKER CARLSON: After Fox News announced that host Tucker Carlson and the media company have "agreed to part ways," #TheView co-hosts react to the breaking news. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/hMkKPlznnS — The View (@TheView) April 24, 2023

Once things died down a bit, Hostin said, "I don't think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone's career," before noting, "but he is responsible for the degradation that we see, somewhat, of our democracy in this country." She later added, "karma doesn't lose anyone's address, so..." Griffin, a former Donald Trump associate, noted that Carlson often propped up pro-Russian talking points.

The on-air moment came just after Fox News confirmed in a statement Monday that it was parting ways with Carlson. The network described the situation as a mutual decision, but it did not give any particular reason for this sudden change. Fox News added that Carlson's last program was Friday, April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 p.m. ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named."

The announcement came just days after Fox News's parent company agreed to pay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems. The network was sued for defamation after baselessly accusing Dominion of rigging its voting machines against former President Donald Trump in 2020. Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch and Tucker Carlson were expected to testify in the case. Fox faces another defamation lawsuit from Smartmatic, a voting machine company, for $2.7 billion.