Liam Neeson Admits He Was 'Uncomfortable' During 'The View' Interview

It doesn't seem like Liam Neeson will be returning to The View anytime soon. The Marlowe actor, 70, admitted to feeling "uncomfortable" during his recent appearance on the ABC daytime talk show in a new interview with Rolling Stone after co-host Joy Behar joked she would "just like to have my ashes sprinkled over" him amid a discussion about her crush on Neeson.

"I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They're talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it's an American problem," Neeson recalled of his recent appearance. Things didn't go as he had expected, however. "I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion. And then our segment starts and it's just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I've known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn't impressed. I'm uncomfortable in those situations, you know?" he said.

There was a silver lining to Neeson's experience, however. "One of the ladies [Sunny Hostin] is a prosecutor and we had a little chat afterward and it was a good, intelligent conversation," he noted, "but then the segment's all about this – oof -13, 14-year-old crush. It's just a bit embarrassing."

Behar certainly did gush over Neeson during his appearance, saying that the panel talked about the actor a lot, which prompted co-host Ana Navarro to correct her, "You talk about him so much." Behar quipped, "Oh, shut up, don't blow my cover up," as Alyssa Farah Griffin joked saying that Behar wanted to be "taken" by the actor, in reference to Neeson's Taken films.

The View then played a supercut of all the times Behar mentioned Neeson on the show, which including a reference to her being "aroused" by the Taken films. By the end of Neeson's segment, Behar quoted his famous line from Taken, "I will find you and I will kill you," in reference to her co-stars and colleagues embarrassing her. Neeson then said, "Oh Joy, stop it. Get a life!" As the panel laughed, Goldberg joked she was "afraid" to invite the Schindler's List actor back because of the scene that was transpiring.