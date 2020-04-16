‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Fans Weigh in on Nikki Glaser’s Emotional Slip-Up

The second episode of ABC’s latest iteration of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? aired Wednesday night, and it had game show fans talking on social media. Tonight’s guests featured SNL alum Will Forte, who ended five questions away from the million-dollar prize. After Forte’s run, comedian Nikki Glaser took the spotlight for a very eventful session in the hot seat.

In years past, the game show’s hosts have included Meredith Viera, Terry Crews, Chris Harrison and of course Regis Philbin. Now, Jimmy Kimmel has taken on the role, which he said he was more than enthusiastic about. “I was on board for it right away. I love the original show — obviously, a lot of people did. I got to be a contestant on the original show, and I like game shows in general. I started as a game show host, on a show called Win Ben Stein’s Money. I think that a great game show is rare.”

Though Forte played well, it was a fairly standard round. Glaser, however, had only gotten to the $16,000 question when she accidentally blurted out the wrong response and even tacked on the words “final answer.” While the judges eventually decided in Glaser’s favor, it was a call that wasn’t looked favorably upon by the audience based on the tweets that followed.

I call foul on the judges’ decision to change her final answer from “The Lighthouse” to “1917”. Once you say “Final Answer”, your answer is locked in. Those are the rules. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Nate Weeks (@NateWeeks1) April 16, 2020

The question was about which 2019 release was shot to look like one continuous take. Glaser had whittled the choices down to Robert Egger’s The Lighthouse and Sam Mendes’ 1917.

Uhm if this was an everyday person on here, I’m sure they wouldn’t have changed the answer. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — J Laur (@jesssica_lauren) April 16, 2020

That’s bad Millionaire. Horrible. I’m sorry. I know it’s for charity. But that’s setting a bad precedent to allow to change your answer after saying Final Answer #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Ryan Tadych (@ryantadych) April 16, 2020

After a lengthy back-and-forth with Dr. Drew, Glaser’s in-studio lifeline, it was clear she was going to guess 1917. However, she blurted out “The Lighthouse,” and almost instinctively declared that to be her final answer.

As one who got a second chance on @MillionaireTV, I’m happy for @NikkiGlaser that she got one too, but idk… #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/2PBpJbV9TH — Eugene Byon (변윤석) (@eybyon) April 16, 2020

I understand it’s for charity, but I don’t like that decision at all. Declare it a wrong answer, end her game, and give her the minimum of $32,000 as a charity player. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) April 16, 2020

Not knowing exactly what to do, but clearly amused by the ordeal Kimmel cut to a commercial. Afterward, Glaser recanted the sequence of events and even ended up tearing up, given she was playing to raise money for a rescue service for birds. While also mentioning that she was the first person eliminated on her season of Dancing with the Stars.

That was a really nice gesture by the @MillionaireTV judges. They did it for the birds. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/kRnWU5nrGv — Jeff Syptak (@JeffSyptak) April 16, 2020

Kimmel turned to the show’s judges, who ruled in Glaser’s favor. Reinvigorated, she worked her way up the list, making it all the way to the $64,000 question.

Yeah, @MillionaireTV, I don’t love that decision. Reshoot the segment if this should happen again. Give her a new question and don’t mention it. Not like there’s an audience who would leak it. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Andrew Long (@nowhammies10) April 16, 2020

I’m calling severe bullshit on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire. If a regular person made a slip of the tongue and then said final answer before correcting, that wouldn’t be allowed. Very dirty pool @MillionaireTV



That’s why I hate celebrity editions. They never play for their own $. — Leah Biel #LFGM (@TomServosBlendr) April 16, 2020

Before she got any further along, the show ran out of time, promising Glaser would return next week. Though she’ll have to be more careful in the future, as Kimmel made it clear it was unlikely they’d make another exception for her.

Look at Nikki Glaser making history during #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Wayne R (@WaynieTDot) April 16, 2020

The Nikki Glaser decision could open up a can of worms should ABC wish to expand Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Yeah, charity, but there’s a game to be played & some integrity has to be present, otherwise why are we here?@millionairetv #WWTBAMillionaire #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Chad Mosher (@ChadMosher) April 16, 2020

Along with Glaser, next week’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire? will also feature Jane Fonda and Anthony Anderson. You can catch it when it airs next Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.