'Bob's Burgers' Casts Cristin Milioti in Mysterious Role

Tomorrow's episode of Bob's Burgers will include the voice of actress Cristin Milioti. In Season 13, Episode 20, "Radio No You Didn't," Bob tells the family a story of an old, broken radio that belonged to his grandmother Alice and the part it played in her discovery that a German spy lived in her building. There's no way of knowing which character Milioti is voicing, so fans will just have to tune into Season 13 of Bob's Burgers and see.

It's likely that Milioti will be voicing the grandmother, but it would be interesting to hear how she brings a spy to life. Better yet, maybe she will even voice both characters at the same time? She's done it before for the animated series The Venture Bros., which ran from 2016-2018. But as of now, fans can only speculate as to who she's going to voice.

BOB'S BURGERS © 2023 by 20th Television

The star of The Resort is no stranger to voiceover work. Aside from The Venture Bros., the actress also lent her voice to fellow Fox series Family Guy and The Simpsons. She seems to be making her way around the Fox animated lineup now that she's able to add Bob's Burgers to her resumé. It sounds like no matter what character she's going to voice, it's going to be a pretty interesting and mysterious episode.

BOB'S BURGERS © 2023 by 20th Television

If Milioti is voicing Alice, the grandmother, it's possible she could return to voice the character again in future episodes. Since Alice's life seems to be so exciting, Bob may have even more stories to tell about her. It's going to be interesting to see what this story is and how it all comes together, and what prompts Bob to even tell this story to Linda and the kids. Maybe they will find the radio after all this time, and that's what makes Bob remember the story. If that is what happens, though, we need to get a present-day version of the story because that would be insane.

Hopefully, everything turns out all right for Alice and the spy, and if not, well then, maybe there will be more stories in store for Bob to tell us? It's going to be intriguing to see what character Cristin Milioti will be voicing and how she brings her acting chops to the screen, voice-wise, at least. There isn't much time to prepare since the episode does air tomorrow, but that also means it will be premiering very soon and will definitely be worth the trouble.