'Ren and Stimpy' Reboot Still Happening, Billy West Says

Ren and Stimpy are still coming back. The dark-humored animated sitcom The Ren & Stimpy Show aired on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 1995, with one unaired episode premiering on MTV in 1996. It centered on Ren Hóek, a short-tempered Chihuahua, and Stimpson J. "Stimpy" Cat, a dimwitted and happy-go-lucky cat. The series received many positive reviews during its original run and has developed a cult following. In 2020, Comedy Central announced a revival of The Ren & Stimpy Show to be produced without creator John Kricfalusi, who voiced Ren during the first two seasons.

Billy West, who took over the voice of Ren beginning in Season 3 and also voices Stimpy, recently took to Twitter to update his followers on the status of the revival. Although there haven't been many updates since news broke about the revival, West took care of it. In response to a fan who asked if Ren & Stimpy were still coming back, he said, "Yes they are! Sit tight and wait for announcements." It's possible that the reason why there haven't been any announcements since 2020 is because they've just been hard at work recently, which is a pretty good excuse.

Not too much information has been released about the Ren & Stimpy reboot. It does sound like fans should expect some type of announcement soon, whether it's a trailer, premiere date, or simple details. With the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it's unknown if there will be any delays. For the most part, it seems that animated series have been mostly unaffected, but it's still hard to tell. West doesn't appear to be indicating any anticipated pauses, at least for now.

It's been 27 years since The Ren & Stimpy Show came to an end. Fans have waited almost 30 years for the two troublemakers to come back, and they can definitely wait a little longer. Hopefully, it's not too long before an official announcement is made about the reboot. Just like what Billy West said, people will just have to "sit tight" and wait. In the meantime, all five seasons of The Ren & Stimpy Show are streaming on Paramount+. It might be a good idea to do a rewatch to prepare and keep occupied until more information is released about the reboot, which is hopefully right around the corner.