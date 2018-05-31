White House Wants TBS to Take Action Against Samantha Bee

The White House wants to see TBS and Time Warner take action against Samantha Bee, after the Full Frontal star called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c–” Wednesday night.

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told The Wrap. “Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

During Wednesday’s episode of Full Frontal, Bee called the First Daughter’s photo of herself with son Theodore “the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week” following the news that almost 1,500 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border are unaccounted for. Bee asked Trump to speak to her father, President Donald Trump, on behalf of children.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child but let me just say, one mother to another: Do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c—,” Bee said. “He listens to you.”

After the statement caused instant outrage, Bee issued an apology.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee tweeted.

TBS also apologized for airing the segment.

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired,” the Time Warner-owned network said. “It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

Bee’s show has already lost one advertiser because of the controversy. Autotrader said it will pull its sponsorship.

“Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal. The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company,” the company said. “As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

Bee’s comment on Full Frontal sparked ire from around the web, especially coming just one day after Roseanne Barr’s show Roseanne was canceled by ABC after Barr tweeted a racist message. It led many to wonder why TBS has not moved as quickly as ABC did Tuesday.

New episodes of Full Frontal air on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS.