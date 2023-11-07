When Michael Strahan Is Expected Back at 'Good Morning America'

Michael Strahan is returning to Good Morning America very soon. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 51-year-old is expected to return to the morning show next week. ET has also learned that Strahan is fine when it comes to his well-being.

"Michael is a huge presence at GMA, and his absence is definitely felt," a source told ET. "He's universally adored. Everyone wishes him the best as he deals with personal family matters. The hope is for him to get back to work soon." The news comes one day after a GMA spokesperson told ET that Strahan is not returning this week after being away since Oct. 26.

"Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," the spokesperson said. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns." Strahan has not spoken publicly about his absence, as his last social media post was on Oct. 25 to promote The $100,000 Pyramid since he's the host. The former NFL defensive end also works on the show Fox NFL Sunday and has not been on there since his GMA absence.

Strahan has been hosting GMA since 2016. Before GMA, Strahan was the co-host of Live! with Kelly and Michael with Kelly Ripa. The duo won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Host. Strahan's work as a host and broadcaster earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Sports Entertainment Category.

In 2020, Strahan, who played for the New York Giants from 1993 to 2007, talked to the New York Times about the pressure of working in television compared to playing in the NFL. "The stakes are definitely different," he said. "Football will be the hardest thing I will ever do when it comes to work, because it requires you, mentally, to take yourself where you never thought you could go physically. That's not required now. But the mental aspect of working on TV is like it was in football. I don't want to be on the show and feel like everyone else is carrying me. I want us all to be successful. I've done things where I went in with team concepts, and I got there and realized it's not about team. It's selfish, and I don't operate well under that."