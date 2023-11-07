Michael Strahan's 'GMA' Absence Extended Amid 'Personal Family Matters'

Michael Strahan will not be on Good Morning America this week. According to Entertainment Tonight, the legendary NFL player will have another week of GMA due to family issues. Strahan last appeared on the ABC morning show on Oct. 26, and his last social media post came on Oct. 25.

"Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," the spokesperson to ET. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns." Along with not appearing on GMA, Strahan has not been seen on Fox NFL Sunday where he serves as an analyst. He's on the show with Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Jimmy Johnson.

Strahan normally hosts GMA with Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee. ABC hosts Juju Chang and Linsey Davis have filled in for Strahan. The 51-year-old has been with GMA since April 2016 after spending six years co-hosting Live with Kelly and Michael with Kelly Ripa. In 2018, Strahan began co-hosting the GMA spin-off GMA Day with Sara Haines. The show was renamed several times, and Keke Palmer was added as a co-host, which led to the show being called GMA: Strahan, Sara and Keke. The talk show was canceled in the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, Strahan received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the sports entertainment category. "I was less nervous going to space," Strahan joked during his Walk of Fame speech, per GMA. "You kind of wake up and you're here. But I'm happy I'm here because I never thought I'd make it here. I was just living, I was just enjoying life, I was just working. I was just trying to enjoy everything that came my way.

"But you look and you wonder what's your purpose. And I found out my purpose is pretty much people. My purpose is pretty much to enjoy life and to spread joy and spread happiness and to enjoy everything that comes your way and to make sure everyone in your life feels important."

Strahan played defensive end of the New York Giants from 1993 to 2007. In his career, Strahan was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, the All-Pro Team six times and led the team to a Super Bowl win during his final season. Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.