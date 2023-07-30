Why 'When Calls the Heart' Season 11 Will Keep Filming During Hollywood Strikes

As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes put much of Hollywood on pause, some productions are continuing to film because of interim agreements, and Hallmark's long-running Western romance drama When Calls the Heart is one of them. According to Deadline, the series has been awarded an interim agreement by SAG-AFTRA, which will allow the series to film Season 11 as Season 10 prepares to premiere on Hallmark Channel this weekend.

When Calls the Heart is the latest project to be granted permission to film due to being an independent production. Faith-based series The Chosen, which is currently airing stateside on The CW, was also granted permission to continue filming since it's independent, and there are many more that are continuing to film. Meanwhile, a whole load of shows and movies are being put on hold, and with no end in sight for either strike, it could be a while until the rest of Hollywood goes back to normal.

The drama series is inspired by Janette Oke's book of the same name from her Canadian West series and follows Erin Krakow's Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher who is accustomed to her high-society life. When Calls the Heart initially premiered in 2014 following a two-hour television movie pilot that aired in 2013. Along with Krakow, the series also stars Martin Cummins, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock.

In 2018, a spinoff was announced titled When Hope Calls, and premiered in 2019. While the series debuted on Hallmark's streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, and aired on Hallmark Channel in 2020, it moved to its rival, Great American Family, in 2021 for Season 2. As of now, the show has yet to be renewed for a third season, and there are no details surrounding a potential Season 3.

The upcoming 10th season of When Calls the Heart will feature the drama's 100th episode, and it's definitely been a long time coming. There will be a lot to look forward to in Season 10 and now Season 11 since fans know that there will not be any delay, at least for now. In the meantime, while waiting for Season 11 to get here, Season 10 of When Calls the Heart will premiere tomorrow, July 30 only on Hallmark Channel. It's going to be a season you won't want to miss.