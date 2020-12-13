'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Unveils Her Family's Christmas Card

✖

Vanna White is sharing her holiday spirit with her followers. The Wheel of Fortune star posted her family’s Christmas card onto her social media. The keepsake featured her with her husband, John, and her two children, Gigi and Niko. The card also had a special message, “Wishing you love, joy and peace this holiday season.”

Many of her fans appreciated the brief glimpse of her family and were glad to see the Wheel of Fortune personality send her best wishes during the holiday season. “Happy holiday to you too,” one user wrote on Twitter. “May have a Happy New Year as well.” Another wrote, “Beautiful family! Happy holidays to you and your family as well.” The hostess’s two children are from her previous marriage to George Santo Pietro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

Earlier in the year when Wheel of Fortune was pulled from its set as the coronavirus pandemic began to force Hollywood into a standstill, White told Pop Culture that she greatly missing Pat Sajak and her entire Wheel of Fortune family as the show halted its production. “You don’t realize when you’ve been working with people for 20-30 years that you do miss them when you don’t see them,” she explained. “When we go to work, it’s a happy place.” White began her job on the game show 37 years ago. Throughout her time on the series, she has been thrown into a hosting position twice, most recently an extended stay as a fill-in for Sajak after he underwent a surprise surgery after a blocked intestine.

White and the rest of her Wheel of Fortune family made their grand return to the production set over the summer with the first new episode airing on Sept. 14 to kick off the 38th season. With COVID-19 continuing to be a major problem for the country, the show had to make a few adjustments to get itself back up and running. Among the most notable was the usage of a protective sleeve that the three players use to spin the wheel as a means to avoid touching the wheel with their hands. Wheel of Fortune also implemented six feet of separation between its contestants and other various safety measures to come into compliance. With the show back up and running, White, Sajak and their entire Wheel of Fortune family are surely thankful this holiday season for the resumption of the show.