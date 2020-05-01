'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Lives out Her 'Dream' Working With Bob Mackie on This Week's Dresses (Exclusive)

Vanna White has seen a lot of things and has visited more countries than she can count during her 37-year run on Wheel of Fortune. That being said, the co-host of the longest running syndicated game show was able to cross something off her bucket list during this week’s newest episodes.

Speaking with PopCulture.com, White, who also said she is "missing" her Wheel family with the production coming to a halt amid the pandemic, recalled her younger days when she first developed her interest in fashion design. At the time, she latched onto the creations of designer Bob Mackie. One of the famous women Mackie has had the honor of working with was Cher, from whom White said she would draw inspiration in her late teens and early 20s. “I would see a dress that she had on or a hair turban that matched her dress, I would make my version of it and go out on the town for the weekend,” she shared. “And it was Bob Mackie’s designs.” Fast forward to this past week and White had the opportunity of a lifetime to work with her childhood idol, as Mackie was responsible for putting together five unique outfits for her, one for each episode. White revealed that she told him all about those days she’d copy his looks, telling him that “I can’t believe you’re standing in front of me, dressing me.”

I still can't believe @BobMackie designed a gown just for me! I hope you'll tune in tonight to see it. I can't wait! pic.twitter.com/pRgsWih9c6 — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) April 27, 2020

Picking out the dresses was no easy task, either. White explained the process, which saw her try on somewhere between 20 to 25 different looks with the expectation she and Mackie could narrow that down to five. White said this was quite challenging as she sought outfits that had versatility, allowed her to easily move back-and-forth along the puzzle board all while feeling comfortable. “I felt like I was in a dream,” White shared. “It made me feel so feminine and beautiful and he knows what he’s doing. He knows what looks good and what he likes and doesn’t like. On top of it all, he’s just a nice man.”

In the video shared across the show’s social media accounts, Mackie and White are seen together going through the outfit-picking process. During the clip he referred to White as a “fashion goddess.” White couldn’t help but thank him for making her day. “It made me feel so good for someone like that [to say that about me],” White offered. “I have looked up to him practically my whole life and for him to have dressed me, it was just definitely a bucket list check. It was wonderful.” With Friday’s episode complete, here is a look at the five different outfits put together by the legendary fashion designer.