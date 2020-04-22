'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Teases Bold New Fashion Choices for New Episodes

Vanna White is excited to don a new look when new episodes of Wheel of Fortune air next week. The show’s Twitter account shared a video of White with costume designer, Bob Mackie, who was designing a new dress for her to wear on the show.

In the clip, White, who filled in earlier in the year for host Pat Sajak, is heard providing narration as she explains working with the “legendary” designer. “Collaborating with the fashion icon and his team has been a thrill,” White said. “I have been a huge fan of him my whole life. The beautiful gowns, it’s just amazing. I feel like I’m in a dream.” Mackie also had a few words to share, saying that he pulled a lot from his archives to help provide her with her new wardrobe. “I tried to do dresses that would have movement. Vanna’s like the fashion goddess of the world. You can’t ask for better than that, you really can’t.”

Mackie is best known for providing wardrobes for Joan Rivers, Cher, Bette Midler and Diana Ross, among a long list that also includes Judy Garland, RuPaul and Tina Turner. He also served for 11 years as the costume designer on The Carol Burnett Show.

Consider it @TheVannaWhite’s little secret. 🤫 We can't wait for next Monday to see the new 👗 costume designer @BobMackie designed for Vanna (and for another week of all-new episodes)! 😊 #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/KeMPmVf7oz — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) April 22, 2020

Wheel of Fortune, like all of Hollywood, has had to put a halt to its production amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show made the announcement on March 16 along with Jeopardy!. "With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Jeopardy! and @WheelofFortune," the show’s account tweeted. "The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops."

Upon the news of the show coming to a halting stop, White also urged everyone to remain safe during the trying times. White shared the original announcement and wrote, "Hope to be back in the studio soon, but in the meantime stay safe and take care."

White has remained active on social media while in quarantine. She shared a rare photo of her and her daughter, Gigi, as the two are in isolation together. The image showed Gigi helping her mom out with a manicure, to which White captioned the snapshot, “Thank you Gigi for my #manicure!”