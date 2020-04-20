'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Reveals Rare Photo of Daughter Gigi While Quarantining Together

Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White has had a wild time to this point in 2020. She kicked off the year by successfully hosting the longrunning game show after normal host Pat Sajak needed emergency surgery. While the hosting came at the end of 2019, she was still being praised during the early months of 2020.

Then the coronavirus struck and the show was tossed into limbo like most of Hollywood's productions, sending White into quarantine and posting messages wishing fans well while urging them to stay safe. As she says, it is a weird, weird time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite) on Apr 18, 2020 at 7:07am PDT

That was weeks ago and the game show co-host has finally provided fans with an update on her time indoors. And as it turns out, she isn't quarantining alone. She's got her daughter Gigi around for some hand maintenance.

The photo posted by White shows her famous letter-turning hands being painted and manicured by daughter Gigi. White thanked her daughter in the caption of the photo and fans joined in via the comments.

"My nails are a hot mess! I can’t wait for the salons to open," one wrote noting how barbershops and nail salons were not deemed essential during the pandemic.

"Sweet!! Can Wait to get back to the hair and nail salon! Your sweet daughter did a great job," another added, dropping a little praise on Gigi for the nail job.

"Probably the single thing I have missed the MOST - my nail appointments. You are so fortunate to have Gigi!" a third noted.

While Gigi's nail work might not be as great as the makeup department on Wheel of Fortune, White is getting by. Earlier in April White posted a video message to fans of Wheel of Fortune and noted she was missing her letter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite) on Apr 3, 2020 at 5:45pm PDT

"I miss all of you and hope everyone is staying healthy!" White wrote in the caption of the post. She added in the video that Stella was enjoying her being at home and that she has one signed letter at home that she can hold until the show returns to TV.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! were both set to continue production without a live audience back on March 9. This quickly changed after the NBA suspended its season and Tom Hanks revealed he tested positive for the disease. Following a very dramatic Wednesday, the nation began to grind to a halt.

"With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune," a tweet read at the time. "The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops."

Plans for television and film productions to resume has not been made clear just yet. Only a small number of states have started to open areas to the public again, while others like California are paving their own way with neighboring states.