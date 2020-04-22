'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Shows off Her Pool While Revealing 2 Feathered 'Visitors' Dropped By

Vanna White is keeping busy while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Wheel of Fortune hostess even recently shared a rare photo of her daughter, Gigi, as she showed off that she was being treated to a manicure from her.

In her latest post, White, who is eager to get back to work with Wheel of Fortune halting production, captured video of two uninvited guests she had over. Don’t worry, White didn’t have any outsiders over, it was just a pair of ducks that found their way into her backyard and into her pool. White is heard in the clip saying, “Two visitors.” In her caption, she wrote, “Two ducks stopped by for a quick visit #ducksinthepool.”

For avid fans of the show, White will be sporting a new look thanks to legendary costume designer, Bob Mackie. The longtime fashion designer spent 11 years on The Carol Burnett Show and has worked with the likes of Tina Turner, Cher and Bette Midler. The official Wheel of Fortune Twitter account shared a video of Mackie with White behind-the-scenes as he put together a week’s worth of new outfits for her in new episodes that will air next week. In the video, Mackie expresses how grateful he is for the opportunity. “I tried to do dresses that would have movement. Vanna’s like the fashion goddess of the world. You can’t ask for better than that, you really can’t.”

Likewise, White was very eager to see what he came up with. She called it a “dream” to be able to work with Mackie. Collaborating with the fashion icon and his team has been a thrill.”

As for Wheel of Fortune, like so many in Hollywood, the show had to stop production with the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement was made on March 16 as the show’s Twitter account put out the message."With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Jeopardy! and @WheelofFortune," the show’s account tweeted. "The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops."

White has been a part of Wheel of Fortune since 1982. A year later, Pat Sajak joined on to be the host in place of Chuck Woolery.