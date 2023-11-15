'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest Spotted Together for the First Time Ahead of Pat Sajak's Retirement

Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White and incoming host Ryan Seacrest have been spotted together for the first time, ahead of current host Pat Sajak's retirement. Over on X, BuzzerBlog shared a post from their Discord showing Seacrest and White walking together in what appears to be downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The outlet reports that the pair are already filming promos for when Seacreat takes over as the show's lead host.

In a written statement shared on Monday, June 12, Sajak revealed that the current Wheel of Fortune season will be his last. "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)" Responding to the news, Maggie took to Twitter to praise how "much fun" she's had "working with" her dad lately, and teased fans that they plan to have "even more fun in Season 41."

From our Discord. Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White have started filming promos for Wheel of Fortune. pic.twitter.com/ywk6FrUnEE — BuzzerBlog (@buzzerblog) November 13, 2023

It was later revealed that Ryan Seacrest will take over as Wheel of Fortune host, following Sajack's exit. White, who has been the show's letter-turner and co-host since 1982, will remain on alongside Seacrest. Speaking out about the big news, Seacrest wrote in his first statement, "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

He continued, "Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White." Variety reported that, while he will no longer be the face of the iconic game show, Sajak will continue as a consultant for three years following his hosting retirement, per Sony TV.