‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals She Only Works 34 Days a Year

Vanna White is revealing her enviable Wheel of Fortune filming schedule. The longtime game show personality, 68, revealed on The Elvis Duran Show last week that she only films 34 days a year for Wheel — but that those shoot days are jam-packed.

White, who has been co-hosting the iconic game show since 1982, opened up about her schedule to radio hosts Elvis Duran and Danielle Monaro, who responded with shock when she admitted, “We film about 34 days a year. That’s it. But [we film] six shows a day. Come on… You could feel bad for me.”

Duran jokingly responded, “I do not feel sorry for you one bit,” adding, “That sounds like a great job.” Monaro pointed out, “That’s six different dresses a day,” to which White responded, “It is!”

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest, the hosts of WHEEL OF FORTUNE. (Chris Patey/CBS)

White also acknowledged she’s never thought of her situation as having 331 days off a year, admitting, “Yeah, I guess so. I’ve never looked at it like that.”

White co-hosted Wheel of Fortune alongside Pat Sajak for 42 years before his retirement last year. Now, White co-hosts with Sajak’s replacement, Ryan Seacrest, having extended her contract by two years in 2023.

White told Duran and Monaro that “of course” it’s been an adjustment working with Seacrest instead of Sajak. “Pat decided to retire. I saw him a few weeks ago,” she said. “He looks happy. He looks great. Ryan took over, and he’s doing a great job. He told me, ‘No one could ever replace Pat Sajak. I’m just here to fill in.’”

In October 2023, White told PEOPLE that she “of course” considered leaving Wheel of Fortune with Sajak. “It’s like, ‘Well, wait, if you’re leaving, what am I going to do? How can I stay without you?’ It was a very hard decision for me to make, because it definitely crossed my mind,” she said at the time. “It’s like, ‘I just don’t know if I can do this without you,’ but I thought about it and I’m not ready to retire, so I am staying on.”

White said she ultimately decided to stay on because of the “good feeling” the show gives people. “There’s so much negative stuff out there,” she said. “I feel like I just want to give people a good feeling and if everybody could be at peace, and be happy, and be kind to each other, that’s been the most proudest for me being on TV, to be able to try to spread that good feeling.”