'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White Reportedly Debating Future Due to Ryan Seacrest Issues

Longtime Wheel Of Fortune staple Vanna White may not be on the show much longer, at least that's what sources are reporting to The Daily Mail. Sources allege White is struggling to find her groover in the absence of her former leading man, Pat Sajak, and she's not necessarily vibing with new host Ryan Seacrest. This comes after Sajak, 77, exited the series to celebrate retirement after 40 years on the beloved game show. White's contract ends in 2026, but she may exit early. This comes after she was repeatedly given a pay bump for the first time in 15 years.

"Vanna is retiring from the show when her contract ends, but there is a part of her that wants to walk away sooner," an insider claims, adding, "It is just so difficult to do this without Pat. She just doesn't jibe with Ryan like she did with Pat, and no one really ever expected her to. There is just no way that she possibly could. Vanna feels that she has put her time in. She devoted her entire life to this show and she had an incredible run while making a fortune. She knows that the show needs to go in a different direction and appeal to a younger demographic. She wants the show to continue. This will require a younger female host, someone who can be to Ryan what she was to Pat."

In a newly released promo for season 42 of the show, Sajak officially passes the baton to Seacrest, and makes sure to note how blessed he'll be to work alongside White. "You're never going to find a better job, and you're never going to find a better co-host,' he told Seacrest in the video."

White and Seacrest have already filmed two episodes of the upcoming season. The new season premieres in September 2024.