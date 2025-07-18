‘NCIS: Origins’ Showrunner Teases a Major Gibbs First for Season 2

NCIS: Origins will continue exploring Gibbs’ backstory for Season 2, including a major first.

The upcoming season of the NCIS spinoff will be coming this October, and co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal is already teasing what fans can expect.

Aside from the major life-or-death cliffhanger that Season 1 ended on, there will be a lot more to look forward to in Season 2 of NCIS: Origins. While the series has managed to focus on the main characters quite a lot during the first season, Origins is first and foremost about Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and that is not going away. As fans start to learn more about the beloved character, played by Austin Stowell in the prequel, there is another “first” happening in Season 2.

“One thing we haven’t shown yet, that I’m really excited for, is Gibbs’ first interrogation,” Monreal told TVLine. “We’ve seen him question people, outside in the field and in the elevator, but we haven’t seen him yet in interrogation properly grilling somebody — and I’m excited to see what that first will look like.”

Anyone who has seen NCIS knows that Gibbs can get pretty tough while interrogating someone, and he’s been doing well on Origins when it comes to questioning people. However, doing it in an interrogation room and really getting on somebody can be nerve-wracking, especially for the first time. It should be interesting to see how he does and if he’s successful at it.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, the NCIS: Origins Season 1 finale ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Mariel Molino’s Lala Dominguez getting into a car crash. Fans don’t know her fate, and neither does Molino, who jokingly told Deadline she hopes “Lala is alive… and I hope I have a job.” Considering Mark Harmon’s Gibbs said in the series premiere that Origins is ultimately the “story of her,” with her being Lala, it’s unlikely she’ll be killed off, but the aftermath could be troubling, regardless.

More details surrounding Season 2 of NCIS: Origins should be revealed in the coming weeks, since the season will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, be sure to catch up on the first season of Origins on Paramount+, where new episodes of Season 2 will be streaming the day after they air.