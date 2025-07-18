‘Found’ Receives Disappointing Update Following Cancellation

NBC’s Found just got a disappointing update.

The network canceled the mystery crime drama in May after two seasons, but it was reported that Warner Bros. Television was planning on shopping it around.

Unfortunately, efforts to find a new home for the series have apparently not been successful. Sources tell TVLine that Warner Bros. was unable to find a new home for Found and is no longer shopping it to other platforms. News comes over two months after the initial cancellation and the Season 2 finale, which ended on a cliffhanger that saw Gabi admitting that she kidnapped Sir and held him captive in her basement for nine months, as Sir was found in his cell, lying unconscious in a puddle of his own blood.

Pictured: (l-r) Karan Oberoi as Dahn, Kelli Williams as Margaret, Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke, Parker Daniel Queenan as Jamie, Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

Created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Found premiered on NBC in 2023 and was one of only a few new shows to debut that fall, amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The series received an early Season 2 renewal just a month after it premiered, and prior to the cancellation, it was reported that Found had a good chance of being renewed. An NBC executive later explained that the show didn’t have “growth potential.”

Found starred Shanola Hampton, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, and Mark-Paul Gosselar, and centered on Hampton’s Gabi Moseley works with her team of associates to find missing people who have been ignored or forgotten by law enforcement and the mainstream media as she continues to grapple with her own kidnapping. Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions produced the show in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Pictured: (l-r) Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

Along with Found, NBC has canceled an additional five shows, including The Irrational, Lopez vs Lopez, freshman dramas Suits LA and Grosse Pointe Garden Society, as well as fellow WBTV series Night Court, which also failed to find a new home. The network didn’t waste any time finding a replacement for Found on Thursday nights, with sophomore drama The Hunting Party airing after Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU this fall.

There have been a number of shows canceled ahead of the 2025-26 season, and although Found was unsuccessful in finding a new home, it can’t hurt to imagine what could have happened next. At the very least, all episodes of Found are streaming on Peacock.