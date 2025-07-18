‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ Viewers Form Strong Opinions Over Cancellation

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is canceled, and people have some mixed feelings.

In the midst of Paramount’s merger with Skydance, CBS has pulled the plug on the late-night talk show, which is ending in May 2026.

Per Variety, it was a “financial decision,” despite The Late Show being the highest-rated late-night talk show. It should be pointed out that The Late Show is ending altogether after next year, and Colbert won’t be replaced. The talk show began in 1993 with David Letterman, with Colbert taking over in 2015. News of the cancellation shocked many on social media.

“Stephen Colbert & The Late Show being cancelled will surely be a plot point when history books look back at this time?” X user RoriMoseli wrote. “The end of an era in more ways than we can imagine right now.”

“CBS is dead to me as a network. It’s obviously under fascist control,” KaraCalavera said. “Stephen Colbert’s voice deserves to be heard. Real capitalists would keep it on air because it’s highly rated.”

Some fellow late-night talk show hosts have also been sharing their sympathies for Colbert, including Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, who wrote on his Instagram Story, “I’m just as shocked as everyone.” He continued, “Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it. I really thought I’d ride this out with him for years to come. I’m sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30. But honestly, he’s really been a gentleman and true friend over the years – going back to the Colbert Report, and I’m sure whatever he does next will be just as brilliant.”

Pictured: Stephen Colbert from THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (Photo by David M. Russell/CBS via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, mtracey shared, “Stephen Colbert’s Late Show was never the least bit funny and it’s inconceivable that anyone could regularly, earnestly watch it.” VintageHobbyGuy wrote, “Stephen Colbert has officially KILLED the late show! The formula is there, WOKE=boring and you go broke. Bring funny back to Hollywood and stop making it woke political talking. Kimmel and Fallon will be next to be canceled.”

Many people on social media have some pretty strong thoughts about the cancellation, both in favor of it and against it, all opinions turning toward political. It’s no secret that Colbert had some pretty strong political opinions himself, and it very well could have played a factor, especially after Colbert called out Paramount for caving and paying Trump. But that’s a whole other discussion.

Since it’s still early, it’s unknown what plans Colbert has planned post-Late Show, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he managed to snag a new gig on a different network. Regardless, late-night television will look a bit different next year, and nothing will be able to replace it.