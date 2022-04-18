'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Slam Pat Sajak for Asking Vanna White 'Inappropriate' Question

Pat Sajak is wading through controversy once again. The longtime Wheel of Fortune host sent fans into an uproar during Wednesday night's newest episode after he asked co-host Vanna White a question that many deemed inappropriate.

The incident occurred towards the end of the show amid the success of professional opera singer contestant Ashely Fabian, who won a grand total of $67,410. Before the end credits rolled on the night, Sajak and White got into a light discussion about Fabian's profession, with Sajak asking White, "Are you an opera buff at all?" White responded by telling Sajak, "Yes," before adding, "I'm not a buff, but I like opera," which led to what many saw as a cringey response from Sajak. The host asked, "Have you ever watched opera in the buff?" I'm just curious," leading White to proclaim, "No!"

The incident marked just the latest controversial moment for Sajak, who has faced a number of controversies over the past several months due to his actions on Wheel of Fortune. In February, the long-time host faced backlash after he mocked a contestant's speech impediment. Amid the controversies, some viewers have even called for Sajak to leave the show. Unsurprisingly, his moment with White sparked similar backlash.