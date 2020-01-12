‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Have Thoughts After Pat Sajak’s Nonchalant Reaction to Future Replacement Question

Pat Sajak has been a staple on Wheel of Fortune for decades. But, when he does ultimately retire, who will be the one to take his place as the host of the program? According to the host, it doesn’t really matter to him. While he didn’t share a firm opinion on the matter, fans of Wheel of Fortune definitely expressed some strong opinions over the future of the show.

In early January, Sajak, his daughter Maggie, and Vanna White were all seen outside of a restaurant in West Hollywood by TMZ. At the time, the news outlet asked Sajak who he believes would make a good host when he retires. As for the host’s response, he met the question with a little bit of humor.

“Once I’m gone, I don’t care who takes the reins,” he remarked.

In response to Sajak, many fans gave their own input about the show and the host’s eventual replacement. Several of those fans even addressed the possibility of White, who filled in for Sajak when he underwent emergency surgery late last year, filling in as the host.

“I think Vanna has done a terrific job she seems at ease and sure has the personality for it,” one fan wrote on Facebook. “I hope she takes the job if Pat retires she is excellent.”

There were plenty of others who weren’t on the same page when it comes to White as the host.

“Vanna’s doing the best she can. But, don’t think she should take over for Pat,” one Wheel of Fortune viewer wrote.

“I don’t like Vanna doing Pat’s job. Maybe a few times. But not all the time,” another fan commented.

“Love Vanna. …just not hosting,” yet another fan agreed. “She seems very uncomfortable and does not have the sense of humor that Pat does. But she stepped into the role with grace and has done her best.”

White has certainly done very well as a substitute host for the program. It was originally reported that she would fill in for Sajak back in November as he had to undergo emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. Sajak’s daughter Maggie recently filled in as the letter-turner for White, much to viewers’ delight.

Prior to her first episode as host (which aired in early December), White spoke to The New York Times about what it was like to take over Sajak’s longtime role.

“Normally I just stand there and I turn my letters, and I’m just happy as can be not having to worry about anything else,” she explained. “But here I am controlling the game. So logistically, it was much harder. But I know every aspect of the game, which helped so much.”