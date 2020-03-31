‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Fuming After Show Is Delayed for Coronavirus Coverage

Many Wheel of Fortune watchers across the country were in for quite a surprise when they attempted to catch the game show on Monday. ABC instead was airing ABC World News Tonight WIth David Muir in its continued coverage of the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the map.

Viewers were none too pleased about the interruption to the regularly scheduled programming. The general reaction among users was that the outlet has done enough in covering the outbreak. Viewers instead were eager to tune-out for a little while with the likes of Pat Sajak and Vanna White. The series, along with Jeopardy!, had to halt production due to the coronavirus.

“This week’s episodes of Wheel of Fortune may be delayed or preempted for special coverage from ABC World News Tonight. Set your DVR and check local listings so you don’t miss them,” the show tweeted.

Earlier in the month, the show, which has previously stated it would function without a live studio audience, made the decision to put a halt to their production.

“With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Wheel of Fortune and [Jeopardy!],” the tweet read. “The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.”

Not What Fans Wanted

The overall response to the schedule change was pretty negative as viewers at home were excited to have 30 minutes to catch a breath from all of the coronavirus coverage. It turns out that wouldn’t be the case on Monday and for the rest of the week.

@ABC7Chicago No Wheel of Fortune at 6:30 p.m.? The last thing we need right now is more news. Wheel is a fun, family show, and a show the older generations also enjoy, now bumped for more news? Please reconsider. — Tim Housholder (@TJHouse44) March 30, 2020

Waiting Until Later

Across most areas, the show was preempted and will air in the early hours of the morning for most people. As a result, fans of the game show will likely be hitting their DVRs to record.

@ABC why pre empt wheel of fortune.? Can we get a half hour of entertainment away from the news? There is abc news online …wheel seems to be at 330am now here in nyc — santodistancing (@SaAponte) March 30, 2020

Just Another Thing Taken Away by COVID-19

The pandemic has created quite the change to everyone’s television programming. Many shows have had to halt production, award shows have been pushed back and live sporting events won’t be happening anytime soon. This is just the latest impact the coronavirus has had on cable.

First the #coronavirus took away my freedom and now it took away my @WheelofFortune ? — Amanda Lynn (@manderrin) March 30, 2020

A Tough Break

While Jeopardy! was seen in its usual time slot, there are many viewers who like to catch game shows back-to-back or enjoy the excitement of attempting to solve the Wheel of Fortune puzzle before one of the three contestants do.

I knowwwwwww they did not just cut off wheel of fortune for the god damn news. Wheel gets me thru work — Bob Loblah (@NikGeesus) March 30, 2020

Missing the Brain Exercise

Another tough break for viewers is that while the show offers a nice little 30 minute escape, it’s also one of the few things on TV that truly tests the brain. Many viewers were upset they weren’t able to put their thinking caps on when they got down to catch what they thought would be a new episode on Monday.