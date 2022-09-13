'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Divided After Show Debuts Different Puzzle Board

Wheel of Fortune is celebrating its historic 40th season as a syndicated game show, starting Monday night. The episode also introduced a brand new puzzle board for Vanna White. It will take some time for fans to get used to it, and based on some early responses on Twitter, it doesn't look like they have universally embraced it yet.

This is the first major overhaul for the puzzle board since 2003. In 1997, producers introduced the first digital puzzle board, where White just had to tap a square to reveal a letter. Before that, she had to physically push the cubes in to turn them around and show letters. The previous digital board had 52 individual monitors, but the new one is a single giant LED screen, notes TVLine. There are two sensors on the board that activates screen changes.

The technology used on the board is so advanced that self-driving cars and the Mars Rover are using it. Producers used "LIDAR" (light, imaging, detecting, and ranging) laser technology. White only has to gesture at the center of each illuminated box to reveal letters. The new board also gives producers a chance to add fun graphics to individual puzzles.