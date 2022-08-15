'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Clears up Confusing Detail About Live Shows

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak clarified that he and Vanna White are not taking part in the Wheel of Fortune LIVE! touring production this fall. The show is modeled after The Price Is Right LIVE!, which brings the show to venues across the country to give fans a chance to participate in the show without going to Los Angeles. However, both shows are not filmed for television and do not feature familiar hosts.

"I want to make it clear that Vanna and I are not involved in any way with the Wheel of Fortune Live roadshow touring the country this fall," Sajak tweeted Saturday. "Sony has partnered with an outside company, and you must buy tickets to attend. We just don't want anyone to be disappointed. Caveat emptor."

I want to make it clear that Vanna and I are not involved in any way with the Wheel of Fortune Live roadshow touring the country this fall. Sony has partnered with an outside company, and you must buy tickets to attend. We just don’t want anyone to be disappointed. Caveat emptor. — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) August 14, 2022

Back in May, Sony Pictures Television announced a partnership with Right Angle Entertainment and UTA to bring Wheel of Fortune to cities across the country. The game works just like the one seen on TV, and contestants can win anything from a $10,000 prize to exotic trips. Other members of the audience will be randomly selected for prizes.

"This partnership with Right Angle presents an opportunity to expand our reach to give more people a live experience as close to being on the televised show as you can get without actually being in the studio," Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President of Game Shows for Sony Pictures Television, told Variety in May. "We look forward to providing this incredible local immersive experience to people who might not otherwise make it out to Los Angeles to be on the set with Pat and Vanna."

Tickets for the show are now on sale at WheelOfFortuneLive.com. The tour kicks off at the River Center in Owensboro, Kentucky on Sept. 8. The tour will also visit St. Louis, Indianapolis, Memphis, Charlotte, Atlanta, Richmond, Philadelphia, Providence, Cincinnati, Seattle, and Kansas City. The tour wraps up on Dec. 10 in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

The Wheel of Fortune LIVE! organizers already posted on Instagram that White and Sajak are not taking part in the tour. "Unfortunately, Pat and Vanna will not be joining the tour since they're taping shows at Sony Studios, but great prizes and the game you love will be," the statement reads. "The touring show will also feature a fantastic host and co-host who will be announced at a future date."

The show is similar to The Price Is Right LIVE!, a collaboration between the show's producers Fremantle and Good Games Live. Like the Wheel tour, it also doesn't feature the TV version's host but recreates the format at venues across North America. The Price Is Right LIVE! tour starts on Sept. 9 in Calgary, Alberta, and begins a U.S. leg on Sept. 28 in Augusta, Maine.