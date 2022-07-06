'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Has Perfect Quip About a 2024 Presidential Run

Pat Sajak has no interest in dropping his title of Wheel of Fortune host in favor of a different career. Although Sajak has added a number of titles to his name throughout his decades-long run as host of the long-running game show – in 2019 he was named Chairman of Hillsdale College in Michigan – the beloved 75-year-old TV personality recently cleared the air about a possible presidential run.

As the United States celebrated its 246th anniversary of independence on Monday, July 4, Sajak took to Twitter to address his potential political career. It turns out that fans hoping to see Sajak's name on the ballot during the 2024 presidential elections shouldn't get their hopes up. In his hilarious tweet, Sajak apologized for ending "your Independence Day weekend on a down note," the game show host officially announcing, "I've decided I will NOT be running for the presidency in 2024." As for why he's not vying for a spot in the Oval Office? Sajak said he's "too young."

Sorry to end your Independence Day weekend on a down note, but I’ve decided I will NOT be running for the presidency in 2024. Too young. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) July 5, 2022

While fans won't be addressing Sajak as "Mr. President" in the future, they can still catch him hosting nightly episodes of Wheel of Fortune. Sajak first joined the game show back in December 1981 after the original host, Chuck Woolery, departed after six years of hosting. His TV partner, Vanna White, joined a year later. The pair have been staples on TV screens across the country ever since, cementing their place in game show history.

All good things must come to an end, though, and Sajak has given some thought to his eventual Wheel of Fortune exit. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in September, Sajak said his time on the show is "certainly closer to the end than the beginning." Although the longtime host said walking away from Wheel of Fortune is "unfathomable," he said he would "like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, 'Ooh, what happened to him?'" Sajak uggested that fans shouldn't "bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say."

For now, Sajak is guaranteed to keep hosting for at least a few more years. In September, he and White renewed their contracts through the 2023-24 television seasons, with Sajak also being tapped to serve as consulting producer on Wheel of Fortune.