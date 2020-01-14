‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Are Chiming in After Pat Sajak’s Message to His Daughter Maggie

Pat Sajak may be back at the (literal) hosting wheel on Wheel of Fortune, but he’s still singing the praises of those who helped fill in during his previous absence from the show. In particular, he wrote a sweet message on Twitter to his daughter, Maggie Sajak, who filled in as the letter-turner, as Vanna White was busy filling in for Sajak. In response to his tweet, many fans couldn’t help but share some kind messages of their own.

“It’s hard to express just how proud I am of my daughter, Maggie, for her poised and professional work on “Wheel” this past week,” Sajak wrote on Jan. 11, captioning a photo of himself and his daughter.

Naturally, many fans responded to express just how much they agreed with the longtime Wheel of Fortune host’s statement.

She was awesome! You should be proud! — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Race Bannana🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@chuckwood54) January 11, 2020

“I saw her a few times and she did a great job. Like a professional,” one fan wrote.

“There’s nothing more important to a daughter than hearing her Father say he’s proud of her. Take it from me,” another kind fan wrote. “Nice job, Papa!”

“She was wonderful.. a “chip off the old block,” albeit a most beautiful one!” yet another Wheel of Fortune fan wrote. “That girl is going places!”

Sajak has also said some incredibly kind things about the woman who ended up hosting the program in his absence — White. In late December, the game show host appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his recent medical emergency and how the show fared without him. At the time, Sajak called White a “trooper” for stepping in for him at the last minute.

“It would’ve been well within her rights to say, ‘Wait a minute, this is not what you’re paying me for. This is not what I do. And I’d rather not,’” he went on to say, per The Hollywood Reporter. “But she’s a team player. And she was very nervous and not comfortable.”

While he didn’t have too much advice for her when it came to hosting the show, he did suggest to her that she not read comments on social media following her turn as host.

“There’s not much I could tell her. She knows the way the show works. I just tried to be encouraging and help out on that level,” he added. “But she had fun with it.”

Photo Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images