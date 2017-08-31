What Time Is the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale?

Whether you like it or not, the final episode of Game of Thrones‘ penultimate season is finally here. The normal 10-game season was abandoned for the final two years of the series in favor of two smaller installments.

So the seven-episode run of Season 7 ends tonight. If you’re hoping to tune in to the finale tonight, you won’t have to wait too much longer. “The Dragon and the Wolf” airs on HBO tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What isn’t normal about tonight’s episode is its length. Instead of a single hour of Game of Thrones, this year’s finale will be almost 50% longer.

As the longest episode to-date, this finale is over 79 minutes in length.

“The Dragon and the Wolf” will see the meeting of the leaders of Westeros. Jon Snow and Daenerys are heading to King’s Landing to try and convince Cersei that the threat of the Night King is actually real.

Knowing Cersei, she’s probably got more up her sleeve than just a meeting. Putting all of her enemies in the same place is definitely a great way to gain an advantage in the war she’s waging on Daenerys.

Up in Winterfell, Sansa and Arya are playing a game of cat and mouse designed by Littlefinger.

Be sure to tune in to the Game of Thrones finale on HBO, tonight at 9 p.m. ET.