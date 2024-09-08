What Luke From 'Gilmore Girls' Is Doing in 2024

It's Gilmore Girls season once again, but it raises the question of what everyone's favorite Stars Hollow residents are up to now, including Luke Danes, a.k.a. Scott Patterson. The actor portrayed the fan-favorite coffee shop owner for all seven seasons of the WB/CW drama and in the Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. While much time has passed since his GG days, Patterson still frequently incorporates the show into his life and current projects.

Patterson followed in Luke's footsteps and went the coffee route, only he started his own company, Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee. Available in light, medium, and dark roast blends, fans will feel like they are sipping on coffee straight from Luke's. The coffee is available exclusively at Warner Bros. Studio Store in Hollywood and can also be shipped in the U.S. to the 48 contiguous states. Many other blends and flavors are also available on Amazon.

Sullivan's Crossing -- Pictured (L-R): Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones, Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Scott Patterson as Harry Sullivan

The actor is also the host of Gilmore Girls rewatch podcast I Am All In, where he's been watching the entire series, including the revival. Patterson has had on special guests such as Sebastian Bach, Adam Shapiro, Olivia Hack, Jared Padalecki, Rob Estes, Matt Czuchry, Billy Burke, Keiko Agena, Chad Michael Murray, and many more. The podcast premiered in 2021, and as of this week, Patterson is making his way through A Year in the Life. Fans can listen now on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

As for non-Gilmore Girls work, Scott Patterson made his return to The CW last year with Canadian drama Sullivan's Crossing, alongside former co-star Murray. Based on the novel series of the same name by Robyn Carr, Sullivan's Crossing follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan who finds herself in legal trouble and returns to her hometown to reconnect with her estranged father, Sully, played by Patterson. It premiered on the CW in October 2023, with Season 2 set to premiere on Oct. 4.

Patterson may no longer be Luke Danes, but it's clear that Gilmore Girls is still very much a part of his life, and it's definitely nice to see. Whether or not A Year in the Life Season 2 will ever happen is unknown, but at least fans will always have the series to watch on Netflix and now the coffee to go along with it.