Gilmore Girls Revival Video Released

Netflix has just dropped the best Gilmore Girls featurette ahead of the show’s upcoming revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

In the two and a half minute clip, members of the cast opened up about reconnecting with one another and some of their most special memories from the original CW series. It appears that the co-stars are in between filming scenes for the November release of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and are all dressed in character!

“It’s fun and exciting to be around great memories,” Milo Ventimiglia (Jess Mariano) says in the clip.

Alexis Bledel adds, “It’s a great group of people, amazing group of actors.” She continues, “Every role is very thoughtfully cast.”

In the original seven season series on CW, Bledel (35) and Lauren Graham (49) portrayed on-screen mother and daughter duo Rory and Lorelai Gilmore. Several clips in the Netflix featurette are throwback scenes of the Gilmore girls at Luke’s diner and drinking coffee (obviously).

“There are so many things that are my favorite about doing this show,” Graham says. “But, honestly, just playing this character is my favorite part.”

Sean Gunn who portrays Kirk Gleason says, “I will always hold a very special place in my heart for Gilmore Girls.”

Also in honor of the show debuting on Netflix in November, the streaming service recently announced to fans of the show that the company will be bringing a little bit of Stars Hollow to coffee shops around the country. On October 5, 2016, around 200 coffee shops across the nation will be transformed into the show’s favorite eatery, Luke’s Diner.

The Gilmore Girls revival on Netflix will be a four-part series that brings the fans up to speed with what the family has been up to being set years after the original series.

The show will be released on Nov. 25 at 12:01 PST in typical Netflix fashion.

Do you plan on watching Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life on Netflix in November?

