'Riverdale': Mark Consuelos Dishes on Being Directed by Co-Star Mädchen Amick

Mark Consuelos returned to Riverdale last week after his official exit at the end of Season 5, and the episode was a special one as it was directed by Mädchen Amick. Season 7, Episode 13, "Chapter One Hundred and Thirty: The Crucible," saw the return of Consuelos' Hiram Lodge, albeit in the '50s and a big-time TV star now. In an interview with ComicBook, the Live! with Kelly & Mark host opened up about what it was like having his co-star direct him, praising her.

"I love Mädchen," Consuelos shared. "She's such a fine actor. I think that actors that direct oftentimes have such a nice window in to push a few buttons, especially if they have a rapport with the actors and we have a nice rapport. I thought she did an amazing job. I think she's directed some other episodes as well."

"And I think it's really great that Roberto hired within," Consuelos continued. "I know Robin Givens directed an episode. Nathalie [Boltt] directed an episode or two. I just think it's really, really cool. I'm kicking myself that I didn't maybe ask to do one before I left in season five because it's such hard work, especially with how many scenes an episode Riverdale has. It's unlike a lot of other shows. It moves. And they're on different sets, and they're off and on. They're off and on location. So, it's definitely a big feat. And I don't know, I had such a good time. She did a wonderful job. I hope I get to work with her again in that capacity."

It's always exciting when an actor decides to step behind the camera to direct because it shows just how interested they are in expanding their knowledge of the industry and sometimes even gives them something new to love as well. Mädchen Amick previously directed two other Riverdale episodes; the COVID makeshift Season 4 finale, "Chapter Seventy-Six: Killing Mr. Honey" and Season 5's "Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery." The fact that Amick was not only able to direct one more episode before the show ended but to have it include Mark Consuelos is both nostalgic and sweet.

It's unknown if any other Riverdale stars will direct an episode before the series finale in August, either again or for the first time, but there is still much to look forward to regardless, including the show's final musical episode. There are still a handful of episodes left in Riverdale's final season, which air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, with the series finale premiering on August 23.