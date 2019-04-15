What ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Said About the Season 8 Premiere Being Leaked Last Night

Game of Thrones fans patiently waiting to watch the premiere episode of the eighth and final season were left as angry as the Night King after the Season 8 premiere was leaked hours before its scheduled start time.

Although the premiere episode, which kicked off the six-episode final season, was slated to premiere on HBO at 9 p.m. ET, some lucky DirecTV Now customers were able to view the episode hours early after it was accidentally made available at around 5 p.m. ET, and they didn’t shy away from sharing the news on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

DirecTV Now is owned by AT&T and includes HBO channels at a premium rate.

So this is season 8. I think @directvnow screwed up. But I get to watch @GameOfThrones 3 hours early. pic.twitter.com/j13hJL1its — Coach Carle (@Coach_Carle) April 14, 2019

Fans who had been counting down the hours since they last saw a new episode of the popular HBO series when Season 7 concluded in August of 2017 were not only jealous, by angry, with many spouting “Beware of the spoilers.”

“So PSA. Tonight’s Game of Thrones premiere dropped hours and hours early on Direct TV so BE CAREFUL ONLINE FOR TWITTER IS DARK AND FULL OF SPOILERS,” one fan warned.

“Welp, @DIRECTV f–ed up and release Game of Thrones early, so get ready for spoilers,” one person wrote.

“Be careful out there game of thrones friends, I hear directv accidentally leaked episode 2. Spoilers could be out there anywhere,” another GoT fan warned. “Maybe I’ll go dark for the next week…”

“The people who got to watch Game of Thrones early on #DIRECTV should face #jonsnows blade if they drop spoilers,” another added.

After noticing the issue, DirecTV Now corrected it, and at 6:52 p.m. ET, both Episode 801 and Episode 802 were listed on DirecTV Now as “E1” and “E2,” but neither was accessible for customers to watch at that time.

“Apparently our system was as excited as we are for Game of Thrones tonight and gave a few DIRECTV Now customers early access to the episode by mistake,” a spokesperson for AT&T said in a statement to The Wrap. “When we became aware of the error, we immediately fixed it, and we look forward to tuning in this evening.”

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.