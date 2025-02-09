What Fox Is Airing After the Super Bowl This Year Revealed

Fox has its post-Super Bowl slot all set, and it belongs to Rob Lowe. Season 3 of the actor’s game show, The Floor, will premiere immediately following Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. This comes after it was initially announced that a supersized episode of freshman lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf was going to be airing after the big game. However, it was revealed in November that The Floor would be taking the coveted slot, reportedly because of The Floor’s similar viewership among younger demos and family audiences, as well as Lowe’s star power.

The supersized episode of Rescue: HI-Surf will be getting substantial promo during the Super Bowl and air on Feb. 10. Centering on a minefield being discovered on the ocean floor, the episode will be longer than the average length. While it won’t be premiering after the Super Bowl anymore, the promo for the episode during the game should certainly help, especially since Fox has yet to renew the show for a second season.

THE FLOOR: Rob Lowe is set to host THE FLOOR premiering Tuesday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC. Cr: Dan Smith/FOX

As for The Floor, the game show features 100 contestants standing on an interactive LED game floor comprised of 100 squares that represent a different trivia category. The first challenger is selected at random, picking a neighboring opponent to go up against in a trivia quiz for a chosen category. Whoever wins takes over the loser’s square, expanding their presence on the aforementioned floor. Whoever takes full control of the floor by the end wins.

The series premiered in January 2024 and has been doing well for the network. Lowe told Variety that the post-game slot is “unbelievable.” He continued, “I was trying to explain to some friends who aren’t in the business, what would that mean? It’s like, no, no, you don’t understand — this is the single most valuable piece of real estate in the media business. And what that means is just another indication of how people have embraced the show. This show is addicting as hell, and when people sample it, they are hooked.”

Super Bowl LIX will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duking it out once again following Super Bowl LVII in 2023, which coincidentally also aired on Fox. The big game kicks off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, Tubi, and NFL digital platforms, with The Floor Season 3 premiering right after. It will be an intense night of competition.