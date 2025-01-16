Fox Teams With Free Streamer to Livestream Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX will be taking place in New Orleans in less than a month, and Fox is making a big change. According to Deadline, Fox Corporation will be doing a “Tubi takeover” for Super Bowl coverage that will include a livestream of the game on the free, ad-supported platform next month. Along with Fox and Tubi, Super Bowl LIX will also be telecast across Fox Deportes, NBCUniversal’s Telemundo, and NFL digital platforms on Feb. 9.

Fox acquired Tubi back in 2020 and while live programming is “not a strategic priority for Tubi,” per Fox Corp. executives, it seems like they are trying something new by streaming the Super Bowl. Since its acquisition, Fox has heightened ad business and overhauled the executive leadership, leading Tubi to nearly $1 billion in annual revenue. It is interesting to see Fox starting to do live streams through Tubi now, following in the footsteps of Peacock and NBC, Paramount+ and CBS, and Hulu and ABC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

This is not the first time that Tubi has made big headlines for the Super Bowl. Back in 2023, for Super Bowl LIVII, the streamer pranked millions of people watching the game, thinking that someone switched over to Tubi with a clever interface ad. Now that the game will actually be streaming on Tubi, people may want to be a little cautious when it comes to the iconic Super Bowl commercials because it wouldn’t be surprising if Tubi were to do a round two of its ad.

On top of the big game telecast, which will be a 4K presentation, Tubi will feature Fox’s pregame show along with its own red-carpet show hosted by Olivia Culpo. Additionally, sports fans will be able to gear up for Super Bowl LIX starting Jan. 28 when Tubi adds past Super Bowls, halftime shows, and additional NFL programming for a limited time up until the game. It’s unknown if this will continue for future Super Bowl airings on Fox, but it’s possible that the company will want to see how it does on Tubi this year before making any permanent decisions.

Playoffs are still going on, and at this point, it’s hard to tell who will be going head-to-head in NOLA. Super Bowl LIX airs on Sunday, Feb. 9 on Fox, Tubi, Fox Deportes, Telemundo, and NFL digital platforms.