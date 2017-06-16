Westworld Season 2 Premiere Title Has Been Revealed

It’s finally time for Westworld fans to saddle up, and get ready to ride back into the park. The first secret from the highly-anticipated second season of HBO’s breakout series has been revealed.

Thanks to co-creator Jonathan Nolan, fans now know the title of the next episode. Well, most of the title.

While on a Reddit thread, Nolan stepped in to interact with the fans, and dropped the first clue of the season in the form of a photograph.

The image is the cover of the episode’s script, with a toy maze sitting on top. The toy is sitting just over the end of the script’s title, making it a bit of a mystery.

When you really think about the title though, it’s not that hard to figure out what it says. The visible part reads “Journey Into N” with the rest being cut-off. ‘Journey Into Night’ is likely the full title.

If you recall, that phrase has been said on the show before. It was the title of Dr. Ford’s final narrative. You know, the one everyone tried to stop him from making?

At the end of the first season, it was pretty clear that the story went far beyond the part of the park that guests attend. His plan was revealed to contain much of the season’s narrative, and it ended with Dolores leading an uprising against the human beings.

It looks like the Journey Into Night was just beginning to unfold, and we will see the rest of the narrative play out when season two begins.

Unfortunately, that won’t be until sometime in 2018.

