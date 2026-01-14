‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Trailer Just Dropped

The Euphoria Season 3 trailer has finally arrived ahead of the highly-anticipated return of the HBO hit.

The first trailer dropped Wednesday ahead of the April 12 season premiere, giving the first look at the former students of East Highland High following the five-year time jump from the end of Season 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

The trailer sees Rue (Zendaya) as she works off her debt to drug dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly) in Mexico, while Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) explore suburban misery as an engaged couple. Meanwhile, Jules (Hunter Schafer) is in art school, while Maddie (Alexa Demie) works at a Hollywood talent agency and Lexi (Maude Apatow) works as a showrunner’s assistant.

“I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished, but somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith,” Rue says in the trailer as Laurie reminds her of the debt that she still owes.

Meanwhile, Cassie is filming NSFW videos as “content,” outraging Nate. “I work all day, and my bride-to-be is spread-eagled on the internet,” he complains, as she responds, “I was just making content.” The two do appear to go through with their “I dos,” however, as their wedding is shown briefly in the trailer.

hbo/youtube

Also shown briefly is a reunion between Rue and Jules, as the two share an awkward moment in what appears to be an elevator.

Returning cast members Eric Dane, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo and Dominic Fike will also appear in Season 3, with Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Javon “Wanna” Walton and Austin Abrams not returning for the new season. Angus Cloud, who played Fezco, died in July 2023 at age 25 and will not be included in the new season.

Euphoria newcomers for Season 3 include Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth and Marshawn Lynch, in addition to Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.