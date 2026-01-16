2 Major ‘Euphoria’ Characters Seemingly Get Married in Season 3 Trailer

Are Nate and Cassie endgame?

That’s what the trailer for season three of Euphoria seems to be implying, with a scene that looks to be a sneak peek at their wedding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the trailer, Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) poses in a sexual manner for a TikTok video while the clip cuts to her boyfriend Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) working on a construction site.

“I work all day,” Nate says in the trailer. “My bride-to-be is spread eagled on the internet.”

“I was just making content,” Cassie replies, after Nate catches her making the video.

The next clip of the trailer shows the two getting married… or does it? Euphoria has been known to show plenty of fake-outs and dream sequences to its audience, especially regarding Cassie.

In one of the show’s most famous scenes, Cassie has an extremely dramatic meltdown about her outfit looking like she is about to audition for the musical Oklahoma!, only for the show to promptly reveal the entire scene took place in her head.

Regardless of whether Nate and Cassie get married or not, the show seems to be promising a boatload of drama for its third and final season.

Season three of Euphoria premieres April 12 on HBO. The first two seasons are available to stream now on HBO Max.