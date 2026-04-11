‘Euphoria’ Creator Opens up About Potential Season 4

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has an update on a potential fourth season.

The long-delayed third season of the HBO hit premieres on Sunday.

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There have been rumors swirling that Season 3 will be the final season. The show’s future has not been confirmed, but Zendaya, who won the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue, recently suggested that Season 3 will be the last. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, she was asked by Barrymore if Season 3 was the final season. “I think so, yeah,” she said. “That closure is coming.”

Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Meanwhile, Levinson told Variety that he writes “every season like it’s the last season” and he currently has “no plans” for a fourth season. Right now, he’s putting his focus on Season 3 and delivering his best work for it. “I want to finish this as strong as I can. I’m cutting [Episodes] 7 and 8 still,” he shared. “I’m putting some finishing touches. I just want to deliver a fucking slam dunk season.”

As Euphoria prepares to air its third season over four years after Season 2 ended, HBO has not yet made a decision on the show’s future. Many are assuming that Season 3 will be the final one, and not just because it took four years to air. Much of the cast remained busy during the long hiatus by taking on other roles, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi. Additionally, the show has suffered two deaths since Season 2, with Angus Cloud dying in 2023 and Eric Dane passing in February. Dane, however, filmed his Season 3 scenes last year, not long after revealing his ALS diagnosis.

Fans should prepare themselves for the end of Euphoria if they haven’t already. From the looks of the Season 3 trailer, there will be a lot going on with the show with the time jump. Euphoria is known for some pretty out-there storylines, so there is no telling what will go on. At the very least, it sounds like Season 3 will have some type of a conclusion, so if there isn’t a Season 4, it should have a somewhat satisfying ending. Euphoria Season 3 premieres on Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.