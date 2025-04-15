‘Watson’ Star Rochelle Aytes on Exploring Mary’s ‘Interesting’ Connection to Ingrid (Exclusive)

Sunday’s new episode of Watson finally explored more about Ingrid’s past and, in turn, a connection to Mary, and Rochelle Aytes spoke to PopCulture.com about what it was like.

In “Take a Family History,” viewers were taken back to 2010 when Ingrid’s sister Gigi had her accident. What was surprising was that Dr. Mary Morstan was involved.

At one point, Ingrid was so desperate to save her sister, wanting to ensure she’s able to walk since she’s a dancer. Hearing that Mary was an incredible surgeon, she pleads with her to help. Mary was on the fence at first, knowing how risky the procedure would be and knowing that the Chief would never go for it. So, she had to do it under the radar. Unfortunately, the Chief found out and pulled the case, ending the surgery before it even happened, with Ingrid helplessly watching from the gallery.

Pictured: Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Since then, Ingrid has held a grudge over Mary, and in the present, when it’s found out that Ingrid’s patient is actually her sister, Mary realized who she was. The two really went at it, arguing, going back and forth about what was right and what was wrong. Mary didn’t want to lose her job at the time, but Ingrid wouldn’t hear it. Mary then gave Ingrid two months to find a new job. It was an intense moment that was certainly building up for Ingrid over the years, but Aytes loved how it came together.

“When I read that script, I just loved that they got a chance to show her past,” she said. “You got a chance to see her as an attending, and I got a chance to really see who she is because she really does care about her patients, and she really did want to help Gigi. And it was very emotional for me reading it to see that she struggled with the powers that be. The dynamics that play out there and how it’s different in the present because she has the power now, but she didn’t have it then. And so that was really interesting to play.”

How this will affect things moving forward is unknown, especially the fact that Ingrid is essentially out of UHOP. Although Mary is letting Gigi stay in the trial, it’s clear that her relationship with Ingrid is non-existent, and she isn’t willing to listen to reason. Fans will just have to tune in to new episodes of Watson on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens.